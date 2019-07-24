Community & Events

Mantua Neighborhood receives building grant

MANTUA (WPVI) -- An influx of money is heading to West Philadelphia to help residents spruce up their homes

A $200,000 dollar investment is being dedicated to revive the Mantua section of the city.

State Senator Vincent Hughes helped make the announcement Wednesday along side several city leaders on the 3200 block of Haverford Avenue.

The Mt. Vernon Manor organization will assist with distributing the funds to revitalize the neighborhood and address the need for affordable housing.
Report a correction or typo
