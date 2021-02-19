Massive turnout for Black Doctors COVID Consortium's 24-hour vaccination clinic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, an organization that has been testing and vaccinating the community, is holding a 24-hour "Vaxathon" for eligible people who live within Philadelphia's hardest hit zip codes.The event started Friday at noon and will end Saturday at noon.Some people in line say they waited more than nine hours to get the shot, but if that's what it takes those in line say they're all in."When people are dedicated and determined, they're going to get this shot then we are going to conquer Covid," said Mindy Washington of Germantown.The group is administering the Moderna vaccine on a first-come, first-served basis, no appointment necessary, but the event isn't just for anyone.You must be in phases 1A and 1B for eligibility and live within certain zip codes.Phase 1B includes those who are 75 and older, along with people with medical conditions, first responders, as well as those who work in childcare, food services, public transit, retail and manufacturing.These vaccination events run by Dr. Ala Stanford, a Philadelphia native, have seen huge turnouts.Stanford is focusing on the Black community, which she stresses makes up more than half of deaths related to COVID-19."The need is great. (The long line) is also a testament to the trust people have in us. If people are out here hours before we even start, it lets us know we're where we need to be," said Dr. Ala Stanford.Dr. Stanford, a pediatric surgeon, says she brought a sleeping bag with her and will be in attendance for the entirety of the 24-hour operation.If you live within one of the 19 hardest hit zip codes listed below, and meet the 1A/1B criteria, you are clear to come get vaccinated at the Vaxathon event.The zip codes that will be prioritized include: 19104, 19119, 19121, 19123, 19124, 19126, 19131, 19132, 19138, 19139, 19140, 19141, 19142, 19143, 19144, 19145, 19146, 19150, 19151, and 19153.The zip codes are approved by the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, according to the consortium.The listed zip codes are areas of the city with the highest number of infections and deaths, but lowest rates of vaccinations, officials said.The consortium also said that teachers who live within the hardest hit zip codes will be eligible to get vaccinated at the 24-hour event.First in line was Craig Mortimore of West Philadelphia"It's about life. It will improve the quality of my life," said Mortimore.He got to the steps of the Liacouras Center at 4:45 a.m. With health issues and no other access to get a vaccine appointment, this was his best option.After receiving the shot, he could only describe the feeling as "Relief!"There are 2,800 vaccine doses to be administered in the 24-hour time period.