Mayor Kenney unveils a new mural in Kensington

KENSINGTON (WPVI) -- The homeless camp once the epicenter of Philadelphia's opioid epidemic has been transformed.Wednesday, Mayor Kenney helped unveil a new mural below the underpass at Kensington and Lehigh Avenues.It's across the street from one where one of the city's largest encampments used to be."It represents how resilient philadelphians are and how much we care about our neighborhoods and that we will never turn a blind eye to communities in distress"The dedication came exactly one year after the city started its cleanup efforts, dubbed the Resilience Project.There's still more progress to be made but leaders see this art as an uplifting milestone.