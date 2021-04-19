FYI Philly

Glam up for your virtual Oscars watch party with all natural products from SBC Naturals

By Natalie Jason
Meet the solo-preneur behind SCB Naturals, creating beauty products naturally

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Earth Day is just a few days before this year's Oscars, which airs April 25 at 8 p.m. live on ABC.

What better way to get glammed up for your socially distant Oscar party than with all-natural beauty products?

Lakisha Bullock's company SBC Naturals makes vegan and all-natural body products from her home lab in Philadelphia.

The letters SBC stand for 'she creates beauty' -- inspired by being bullied as a child for her hair, she decided to create her own beauty products and now feels empowered because of it.

She makes and sells several varieties of soaps, many infused with herbs she grows in her garden, as well as pet shampoos, herbal tea essentials, and beard care products for men.


SCB Naturals | Facebook | Instagram
267-539-6650
