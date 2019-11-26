Meet the stars and hosts that make the Parade shine

In the early days of televising the Thanksgiving Day Parade, there was a time when it was actually staged twice!The marchers did an abbreviated version for the TV audience at home and then the full parade marched on for the onlookers lining the street.Now the entire three-hour extravaganza is broadcast live on 6abc and, we've seen a lot of big names through the years. Karen Rogers takes us on a walk down memory lane, led by longtime hosts, Dave Roberts and Lisa Thomas-Laury.