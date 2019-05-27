Memorial Day weekend plans carry on despite rain in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Rain could not dampen spirits across the city on Sunday during Memorial Day Weekend 2019.Many turning to their usual and familiar spots to cool off while the sunshine was plentiful.Many families spending time at Dilworth Park, Love Park, and Logan Square."We're just enjoying the nice view from the parkway," said Rahad Razzaaq, who was with his newborn."All you get is a head nod, so I guess you'll take that," Razzaaq said as his baby nodded.Even with gray skies lingering many stayed put making arrangement for Memorial Day."Tomorrow we're having a big cookout on our block, the street is going to be closed, moon bounce and everything," said Cid Marie from Northeast Philly.Others headed to Belmont Plateau for their annual cookouts and celebrations."We're throwing a graduation party slash picnic," said Jayda Brinkley."We'll be tired, we'll sleep good, but it's worth it," said Teresa Barry-Lewis.For Jerome Herring, this year was particularly important."To tell you the truth, this is my last one because my mom just passed away in March so I'm doing this for my mom and my dad," Herring said.Touching on what he says is one of the most important aspects of this holiday weekend."This is Brotherly Love right here you can't get, what's better than this? What's better than this?" Herring said.