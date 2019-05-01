Community & Events

Memorial service for fallen first responders

The service was held at the Living Flame Memorial as reported during Action News at 4 on May 1, 2019.

FRANKLIN SQUARE (WPVI) -- A memorial service for fallen police officers and firefighters was held Wednesday at Center City's Franklin Square.

The service was sponsored by the City Representatives' Office.

It was held at the Living Flame Memorial at 6th and Race Streets.

City leaders, law enforcement officials, and families of first responders who lost their lives in the line of duty were all in attendance.
