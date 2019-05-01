Community & Events

Memorial service held for Delaware Marine killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan

Memorial service held in Del. for Marine killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan.

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) -- A U.S. Marine from Delaware who made the ultimate sacrifice received full fire department honors during a memorial service Wednesday.

The family of Christopher Slutman held the service at the University of Delaware's Bob Carpenter Center.

The Wilmington native was killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan on April 8.

The 43-year-old husband and father of three was a 15-year veteran of the New York City Fire Department.

Slutman will be buried tomorrow at Arlington National Cemetery.
