For the first time ever, the Betsy Ross House hosted a public menorah lighting Sunday to kick off Hanukkah in Philadelphia."This is the second year we've hosted the Old City holiday tree and someone suggested that if we're going to see the courtyard as a community space, you should do the menorah lighting as well," said Director of Betsy Ross House Lisa Acker Moulder.6abc's Christie Ileto was on hand for the lighting to signify the start of the Festival of Lights in the city.