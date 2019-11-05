Community & Events

Mermaids are making a splash at the Camden Aquarium

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A highly anticipated event is set for Tuesday as The Little Mermaid LIVE takes viewers under the sea, right here on 6abc.

And it's just in time for some visitors at the Camden Aquarium.

Mermaids are making a rare, week-long appearance at the aquarium, showing off their swimming skills and even meeting with humans.

One mermaid, named Serena, ventured onto dry land to tell us how excited she is to see her friend Ariel make a splash tonight.

"Ariel and I are really good friends. She comes to visit me in my ocean kingdom all the time. We sing and tell stories and she's really the first one that taught us that humans can be nice and good and kind," she says.

You can watch The Little Mermaid LIVE right here on 6abc at 8 p.m.
