Metamorphosis: a supportive LGBTQ organization for youth by youth

Metamorphosis was founded by 21- year old Kayla Wilson.Kayla saw the need for an organization that could understand through lived experience. Metamoprhosis started as a clothing swap and has grown into a mobile boutique offering free clothes to the LGBTQ youth and their allies.They also offer hygiene products and have started to create a space for emotional support. All of the members of Kayla's team are under 30.They hope to make an impact through affirming clothes and providing a safe space for marginalized youth.