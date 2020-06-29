Community & Events

Metamorphosis: a supportive LGBTQ organization for youth by youth

By Timothy Walton
Metamorphosis was founded by 21- year old Kayla Wilson.

Kayla saw the need for an organization that could understand through lived experience. Metamoprhosis started as a clothing swap and has grown into a mobile boutique offering free clothes to the LGBTQ youth and their allies.

They also offer hygiene products and have started to create a space for emotional support. All of the members of Kayla's team are under 30.They hope to make an impact through affirming clothes and providing a safe space for marginalized youth.

Metamorphosis Mobile Boutique & Collective | Facebook | Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiapridelgbtq pridepride monthfyi philly
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
N.J.'s indoor shopping malls reopen today
New details revealed in pool drowning deaths of 3
Fauci says COVID-19 vaccine might not get us the herd immunity we need
Woman speaks out after tirade at Trader Joe's store in LA
Iran issues arrest warrant for President Trump
2 historic Philly museums fight to survive
Broadway shutdown extended until January due to coronavirus
Show More
Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion clinic law
AccuWeather: Still Hot, Less Humid Today
2 separate stabbing incidents near homeless encampment in Philadelphia
1 dead, 3 hospitalized after shooting in Kensington
Last day for small businesses impacted by recent unrest to apply for assistance
More TOP STORIES News