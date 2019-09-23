Mexican arts on display at free Kimmel exhibit

The Kimmel Center is currently featuring two exhibits created by artists of Mexican descent.'Los Trompos' - Spanish for 'spinning tops' - is from Esrawe Studios in Mexico, and lets visitors interact with moving sculptures that spin in different directions.Hanging from above, visitors can enjoy 'Look Up, Look In' from local artist Karina Puente, who designs large paper installations using the traditional folk art of 'papel picado' - 'cut paper'.The exhibits are free to the public and run through Nov. 17.300 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102215-790-5800