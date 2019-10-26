community journalist

Mexican heritage flourishes at Penn Museum's Día de los Muertos Celebration

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- Día de los Muertos dawns next weekend, but it was not too early for a celebration at Penn Museum!

They hosted fun family activities today such as face-painting, authentic dancing, story readings and more.

The museum collaborated with community organizations to make the festival possible. It was a result of a partnership with the Consulate of Mexico in Philadelphia and Mexican Cultural Center. Two local artists, Cesar Viveros and Francisco Gorgua, designed the altar at the cornerstone of the museum space. The communal monument paid tribute to indigenous languages of Mexico, inspired by the United Nations proclamation that 2019 is The International Year of Indigenous Languages.

Today's Día de los Muertos celebration was a precursor to the museum's new Mexico and Central America Gallery that will debut on November 16th and 17th this year. A sneak-peek of the exhibit revealed ancient artifacts that will serve as unforgettable storytelling mechanisms.

To learn more, visit their site.

