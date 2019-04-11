Community & Events

Miss America pageant to no longer be held at Boardwalk Hall

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- An Atlantic City tradition is coming to an end.

The Miss America pageant will no longer be held at Boardwalk Hall.

The Miss America organization says producing the event at Boardwalk Hall is too expensive.

The organization is now in the process of exploring other venues, with a goal of keeping the pageant in Atlantic City.

With a couple of years exception, the event has been held at Boardwalk Hall since 1940.
