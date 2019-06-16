Miss New Jersey crowned in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Miss Jersey was crowned Saturday night at Resort Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey.Jade Glab is the new 2019 Miss New Jersey, representing Central Jersey Beaches.Twenty-eight women competed for the title in four phases of competition which included discussing their own unique social impact initiative.Tonight's winner was awarded with scholarship funds for further education.The pageant was previously held in Ocean City for the last 22 years.Congratulations to the new Miss New Jersey.