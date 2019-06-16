Community & Events

Miss New Jersey crowned in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Miss Jersey was crowned Saturday night at Resort Casino Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Jade Glab is the new 2019 Miss New Jersey, representing Central Jersey Beaches.

Twenty-eight women competed for the title in four phases of competition which included discussing their own unique social impact initiative.

Tonight's winner was awarded with scholarship funds for further education.

The pageant was previously held in Ocean City for the last 22 years.

Congratulations to the new Miss New Jersey.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsn.j. newspageant
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shot and killed inside deli in North Philadelphia
8-year-old child from Northeast Philadelphia found safe
Argument between father, stepfather ends in stabbing at preschool graduation
Trenton's iconic art festival returns with new security changes
2 young men injured in shooting in South Philadelphia
Target registers back online after nationwide outage
Trump weighs in on closing of Lockheed's Chester County plant
Show More
Thieves steal wheelchair ramps from South Philadelphia home
Little girl's would-be kidnapper beaten by her grandparents: police
Crime Fighters: Woman seeks justice for her murdered grandson
Juneteenth celebrations held in Wilmington and Philadelphia
Man dies after being dragged while trying to stop carjacker
More TOP STORIES News