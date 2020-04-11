Montgomery County communities keep up with Easter traditions during COVID-19

Related: Easter Sunday Virtual Mass and Services around the region

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- When Jenkintown police announced their plans to bring the Easter Bunny through the neighborhoods the day before Easter, they said it was clear that people were excited."We got a lot of feedback: 'Hey please don't forget our street,'" said Lt. Richard Tucker. "And we're going to hit every street."Police say they wanted to keep with social distancing guidelines. They had children leave Easter baskets at the curb on Saturday, so the bunny could deliver some candy and a wave."They've been waiting patiently all morning, they've been really excited to see him," said Monica Sortino as her children, Sloane, 5, and Cole, 3, munched on some sweets.Police say it's been a difficult time for the town since the outbreak of COVID-19, and this seemed to be a welcome gesture."Jenkintown is a very close-knit community," said Tucker. "You can go down the street every day and wave to people all the time. Now, unfortunately, it's almost like a ghost town."At Stutz Candy Company in Hatboro, Pennsylvania, people are still buying chocolate bunnies, but this year they're not allowed inside the store.The company confirmed orders either had to be shipped, or picked up curbside."A lot of customers are so happy that they can keep traditions going and ship candy to family in other states that they can't get together with," said Vice President Kristie Knappick.Knappick states this year's orders are a small fraction of the Easter business they usually have."On Good Friday normally we would have over 800 customers just in the store alone," she said. "So for us to fill 800 orders would take a few days."Customers like Penny Burnett say they're placing orders now, hoping their favorite candy will be around for years to come."Now the small businesses will be struggling so it's up to us to help support them," said Burnett.