feel good

Plymouth Twp. Detective Sergeant celebrates retirement after 33 years with emotional final salute

By
PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Working anywhere for more than 30 years is an accomplishment, but for a retiring member of the Plymouth Township Police Department it was a duty.

The whole town turned out for the emotional ceremony, from his home to the police department and all of the streets in between. It was a celebration of service, sacrifice and many more years of good health.

After 33 years on the force, Detective Sergeant Thomas Longo walked out to a final salute in his Plymouth Meeting driveway.

"I can't tell you how much I appreciate it. I'm overwhelmed," he said.

Outside, a procession of vehicles wound its way through the streets, ending at the Plymouth Township Police Department where Det. Sgt. Longo then received numerous honors, including the Patriot Award for exceptional service and dedication to duty.



But Longo insists this was a calling.

"I didn't pick law enforcement, law enforcement picked me," he said.

"He has just lead with dignity, and such compassion for the job and for the community," said his wife, Adonna Longo.

Longo is a husband and father to three sons.

"I mean, he was my biggest hero growing up," said his son, Thomas Longo, Jr.



He's also a two time cancer survivor. He underwent a stem cell transplant several years ago at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and has since raised over $40,000 for the Lymphoma Research Foundation.

This is day he wasn't sure he'd see.

"Today is a hard day. You know, honestly, it's a day I've been looking forward to for a long time," said Longo.

"There were a couple years where he wasn't working and his battle with cancer - and it just showed so much resilience through everything. It's just so nice to see everything come full circle, and he really deserves it," said his other son, Rocco Longo.

Holding back tears, Detective Sergeant Longo signed off for the final time Friday and was thanked for his years of service in Montgomery County and his dedication to the job.

Longo even got to place his picture on the wall of honor - laughing that he was thinner and had hair back then.

He says he will certainly enjoy his retirement, but will miss this police force after 33 years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsplymouth townshippa. newspolice officergood newscommunityretirementfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
"Mobile Sukkah" saves fall harvest holiday tradition in Jewish community
Health care worker battling cancer gets help from community
Mailman surprises 2-year-old with uniform for Halloween
Mom of gun violence victim pays it forward with laptop giveaway
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fmr. Philly cop charged with murder in killing of unarmed Black man
Police identify woman killed in Germantown rampage
Memorial for NJ state police trooper vandalized
'Naked ballots' in Pa. could be election wild card
Action News Investigation: Cause of rising gun violence in Philadelphia
1 killed, multiple injured after shots fired outside Philly store
Delaware man accused in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Show More
Woman who oversees Pa. elections votes early in Bucks Co.
Need to register to vote? Deadlines fast approaching
Ketamine found in picture frames at Philly airport
Foles beats Brady again in rematch of Super Bowl 52 QBs
Couple beats Delta to the altar in rushed wedding
More TOP STORIES News