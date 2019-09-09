pennsylvania news

Months-long scarecrow exhibit opens in Bucks County

By Rebeccah Hendrickson
NEW HOPE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Some are scary, some are scary good at basketball and others may only scare cartoon characters. Whatever your taste may be, there are 200 scarecrows for visitors to judge at Peddler's Village in Bucks County.

"We have 42 acres here at Peddler's Village," said Joseph Albert, a director at the attraction.

This is the 40th anniversary of the event. About a hundred of the scarecrows are designed by different groups and businesses from around Lahaska. The other hundred come from businesses inside Peddler's Village.

"We have firefighters, the police will do it. We have boy scouts and girl scouts," Albert said.

At the village on opening day was a set of twins. Jayne Smith lives in Bucks County and her twin, Carol Kaplow, lives in Delaware County. They were continuing the celebrations for their 70th birthday.

"I used to say this about my sister," explained Jayne Smith. "I would forget things in my childhood, and she's my twin, so it's like I had my own personal biographer following me around."

Kaplow used to live in Bucks County but moved away. She said it was a necessity to come to Peddler's Village while she's visitng.

The scarecrows exhibit is now open and runs through October 27.

Village visitors also have the chance to vote on their favorite displays through October 7. The grand prize winner gets $350 and a free dinner for four inside the village.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnew hope boroughpennsylvania newsfallcommunity
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PENNSYLVANIA NEWS
Substance abuse teleconferencing assessment program unveiled in Bensalem
Suspected drunk driver crashes into memorial honoring fallen officers
More than 70 tires slashed in Hanover Township
14-year-old shot in the head in Chester, Pa.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police ID woman shot and killed while driving in Germantown
Medical waste, including syringe and vial of blood, found in Delaware River
Mother charged with murder in death of 4-month-old baby
Sixers forward Mike Scott gets in fight with Eagles fans
Suspect surrenders after girl inappropriately touched at Walmart
AccuWeather: Turning Warmer and More Humid
Fmr. Eagles QB Foles injured in debut with Jaguars
Show More
Off-duty Philadelphia police officer killed in weekend crash
Jury selection begins in retrial of 2013 Phila. officer shooting suspect
Coast Guard drills through hull: 4 'OK' inside cargo ship
13-year-old boy helps solve 27-year-old cold case
Couple accused of spending $120K from accidental deposit
More TOP STORIES News