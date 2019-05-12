community journalist

Celebrating mothers of the American Revolution with Martha Washington

Take a trip through history with us to celebrate all kinds of women who shaped our country this Mother's Day.

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WPVI) -- Martha Washington, visiting the 21st century through the means of a talented impressionist, hosted Mother's Day tea parties at the Museum of the American Revolution today.

The Museum offered much to learn about the many roles of women who helped Americans win this historic war. Exhibits spotlighted figures like Deborah Sampson, a woman who dressed as a man to fight in the Continental Army, and Phillis Wheatley, the first published Black female poet in America.

Guests who toured through the exhibits were greeted with a lesson in historical lettering and a monogrammed souvenir, a customary art form for women of the 1700s.

