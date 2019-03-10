community journalist

"Mothers Matter" to these South Jersey volunteers

Volunteers from the Lauren Rose Albert Foundation cut the ribbon on their 19th year of helping women in South Jersey and Philadelphia!

SEWELL, N.J. (WPVI) -- Volunteers from the Lauren Rose Albert Foundation cut the ribbon on their 19th year of helping women in South Jersey and Philadelphia! The foundation honors the life of Lauren Rose Albert, who was killed in a motor vehicle accident in 1999. Her mother, Susan Rose, launched the foundation in 2000 and will have distributed over 50,000 bags to women in need by the end of this year.

Each year, Mothers Matter distributes over 4,000 hand-crafted bags of personal care products to local women in need. Today, they began their annual effort to deliver around 2,000 on Mother's Day. 6abc was there to hear how their mission uplifts women of our area!
