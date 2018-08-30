Mt. Laurel police say goodbye to two retiring officers

The Mount Laurel police department said a bittersweet goodbye to two officers who retired Thursday morning.Together, Sergeant Corey Jones and Corporal Thomas Shinn have served the department for 50 years.Their colleagues, families and friends gathered for their final sign-off."They've earned our respect and our friendship, as police officers we are brothers and sisters.""Nervous and bittersweet, it was a little hard to get those words out on the radio.""Doing 25 years of what I love, helping protect the people of Mount Laurel, working with these great men and women, it was just amazing.'Sergeant Jones was one of the department's first african-american officers.He is busy working on plans for a second career, where he can continue to give back to the community.