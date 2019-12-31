Mummers prepare to strut for the New Year's Day parade

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 2020 is just hours away, which means it is crunch time for the Mummers as they prep for the New Year's Day parade.The finishing touches are going on set designs inside Hall A of the Convention Center, where the Mummers from 12 different clubs will perform after the parade.Organizers say they have been working all year to put the floats together, and each float will have its own theme.Last minute rehearsals are also taking place, with performers donning the flashy costumes that spectators come to see each year.Some performers say this is a family tradition they love to do every year."It's a family event. I did it with my father and there's a lot of fathers and daughters now, and it's just a great tradition," says Bill Burke, a member of the Golden Crown brigade."It's something that everyday you wake up, and there's something do," said Tony Delquardo, who will be performing.The parade is set to start on New Year's Day around 9 a.m. at City Hall.After the parade, there will be two performances inside the Convention Center, one at 11:30 a.m. and another at 5 p.m.Tickets for the indoor performances are still available.