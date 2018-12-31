Mummers put finishing touches on New Year's parade strut

COMMUNITY & EVENTS

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The final twists, turns, and struts are being practiced inside the Convention Center in Center City, Philadelphia.
The 2019 Mummers Parade is just a few hours away.

Charlie Kuney of Golden Crown said, "I've been in this club 33 years. It's still the same feeling, so still get excited. You know you gotta go outperform and beat the 11 clubs out there, so it's a good feeling."

For Mummers and especially the Fancy Brigades, these costumes, props, and sets are a year in the making.

Every glob of hot glue, every detail is carefully thought out.

Anthony Stagliano of the Downtowners said, "I have 80 members in costumes, but probably have another 100 members behind the scenes between makeup and between the buildings."

Down on 2nd Street, the coolers are being stocked, the food prepped and the tents erected for the after party.

The porta-potties are in place and the barrier ready to be moved.

With temperatures exptected to be approaching 60 degrees, the crowds are expected to be large this year.
