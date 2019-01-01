PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --The 2019 Mummer's Parade is underway along Broad Street in Philadelphia.
Performers were getting ready for the big day right up until showtime!
Charlie Kuney of Golden Crown said, "I've been in this club 33 years. It's still the same feeling, so still get excited. You know you gotta go outperform and beat the 11 clubs out there, so it's a good feeling."
Eagles fans and mummery unite! pic.twitter.com/6euQkW36yn— Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) January 1, 2019
Feeling a tad underdressed. pic.twitter.com/36SeCXpwIt— Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) January 1, 2019
For Mummers and especially the Fancy Brigades, these costumes, props, and sets are a year in the making.
Every glob of hot glue, every detail is carefully thought out.
Baaaby shark do do do do do pic.twitter.com/fT9gydNbNW— Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) January 1, 2019
Shake your tail feathers pic.twitter.com/oi7fAscp88— Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) January 1, 2019
Ready to strut! pic.twitter.com/FCar3mbcTF— Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) January 1, 2019
Anthony Stagliano of the Downtowners said, "I have 80 members in costumes, but probably have another 100 members behind the scenes between makeup and between the buildings."
With temperatures exptected to be approaching 60 degrees, the crowds are expected to be large this year.
Warm-up! Mummers parade soon! pic.twitter.com/IgdgYHsRX0— Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) January 1, 2019
Finishing touches! Mummers parade about to begin!! pic.twitter.com/2b8C1hdjtX— Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) January 1, 2019
