The city marked the beginning of 2019 in traditional fashion: with the Mummers strutting their stuff down Broad Street.Charlie Kuney of Golden Crown said, "I've been in this club 33 years. It's still the same feeling, so still get excited. You know you gotta go outperform and beat the 11 clubs out there, so it's a good feeling."For Mummers and especially the Fancy Brigades, these costumes, props, and sets are a year in the making.Every glob of hot glue, every detail is carefully thought out.Anthony Stagliano of the Downtowners said, "I have 80 members in costumes, but probably have another 100 members behind the scenes between makeup and between the buildings."Thousands of participants and hundreds of parade viewers took to the streets and sidewalks to partake in the annual tradition.This year marks the 119th Mummer's Parade in the city.------