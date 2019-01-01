COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Mummers strut down Broad Street in Philadelphia for 119th New Year's Day parade

EMBED </>More Videos

Mummers strut down Broad Street to ring in 2019: Katherine Scott reports on Action News at 5 p.m., January 1, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The city marked the beginning of 2019 in traditional fashion: with the Mummers strutting their stuff down Broad Street.

Charlie Kuney of Golden Crown said, "I've been in this club 33 years. It's still the same feeling, so still get excited. You know you gotta go outperform and beat the 11 clubs out there, so it's a good feeling."


For Mummers and especially the Fancy Brigades, these costumes, props, and sets are a year in the making.

Every glob of hot glue, every detail is carefully thought out.

EMBED More News Videos

Mummers making final preps for New Year's parade strut. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on January 1, 2019.


Anthony Stagliano of the Downtowners said, "I have 80 members in costumes, but probably have another 100 members behind the scenes between makeup and between the buildings."

Thousands of participants and hundreds of parade viewers took to the streets and sidewalks to partake in the annual tradition.

This year marks the 119th Mummer's Parade in the city.
EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphians celebrate New Year watching Mummers: John Rawlins reports on Action News at 5 p.m., January 1, 2019



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsphilly newsnew year's daymummers parade
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Celebrations held across Philly as 2019 arrives
Kids ring in the New Year at Wilmington museum
New Year's Eve celebrations around the Delaware Valley
Firework preps underway at Penn's Landing
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Girl, 15, arrested following death of baby found in dumpster
Philly's first homicide of 2019 occurs minutes into new year
AccuWeather: A Seasonably Chilly Return To Work and School
Child injured after entering rhinoceros enclosure at Florida zoo
The secret to new year's resolution success
Sheriff: Girl, 7, shot and killed in 'unprovoked' attack
Pair wanted in Maryland slaying arrested in Delaware
Court strikes down NJ graduation test requirements
Show More
New year means higher Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls, again
Police: Suspect arrested after allegedly firing shots at officers during chase
Suspect sought after 3 shot in Hunting Park restaurant
DUI suspect gets foot stuck in steering wheel after NYE crash
Celebrate with birthday freebies in January!
More News