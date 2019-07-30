Mural Arts dedicates new piece of public art

CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- Mural Arts dedicated a new piece of public art with the mission of tackling critical issues in our communityThe ribbon was cut in celebration of this mural along the Suburban Station concourse in Center City.The artwork was created through the Color Me Back program.10 people who are out of work are selected each day through a lottery at Love Park and then they are paid above the minimum wage for three hours of work to create art.The program raises awareness about mental health, trauma and housing insecurity. It also connects individuals in need with resources provided by the city.