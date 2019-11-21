American Association for Cancer Research dedicates a mural on marathon course

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thousands of people will be running 26.2 miles this weekend, through the streets of Philadelphia.
The American Association for Cancer Research Philadelphia Marathon is Sunday.
And to make the event even better, Thursday they dedicated a mural on the marathon course.
Mural Arts Philadelphia and designer Kala Kagopian worked together to create the masterpiece at Quaker City Motor Sports on Main Street in Manayunk.
