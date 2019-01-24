COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Museum of Art "Stand" exhibit

A new sculpture that's on display OUTSIDE the Philadelphia museum of Art, instead of inside as reported during Action News at 4 on January 24, 2019..

PHILADELPHIA MUSEUM OF ART (WPVI) --
Something new and different at the Philadelphia museum of Art, a new sculpture that's on display OUTSIDE the museum instead of inside.

It's called STAND, an installation of 10 cast iron pillars, that are perched high on the Rocky steps, across the museum's east terrace.

Art lovers with umbrellas showed up to view the sculpture.

While inside, the creator, British artist Antony Gormley, explained his vision.

Gormley says he came up with the idea of an outside exhibit, during a visit to Philadelphia six years ago, while delivering a lecture, and was taken by the aesthetic and social significance of center city.

The STAND exhibit will be on display thru June.
