Musikfest 2018 is bigger and better in Bethlehem

Organizers say this year Musikfest is bigger and better than ever with almost 400 performers taking part.While folks who came Friday got a little wet, they say it was worth it for a little Rock n roll.The rain may have dampened the crowd, but not the music of Styx and Joan Jett and the Blackheart on this opening night of Musikfest.Jake Shore of Marlton, New Jersey said, "I love rock n roll, so put another dime in the jukebox, baby."Five-year-old Jake Shore's fifth time seeing Joan Jett in concert! His dad says it was worth the trip from Marlton."We were coming rain or shine. We had to pull over a couple times on the way because the rain was so bad. Yeah the roads were pretty bad coming up from Jersey," added Neil Shore of Marlton, New Jersey.Musikfest organizers say with a huge outdoor event like this, they monitor the weather closely."Patron safety is our number one concern so we do monitor weather forecasts. We work with Northampton County and the city of Bethlehem to monitor if there are lightning strikes. Within 20 miles we really start to watch if they're headed this way," said Curt Mosel of Arts Quest.Any announcements throughout the festival will be made over loudspeakers, on big screens, and on social media."Rain or shine, you gotta have fun with life, right? We're always prepared. Always prepared. We're like Girl Scouts, always prepared," said concert goers.Concert goers with ponchos and umbrellas say a little rain won't keep them away."It's an awesome atmosphere, venue. Great music, great people, rain, shine, doesn't matter," said Dan Holmes of Pine Grove, Pa.Organizers are hoping things will dry up a little for the rest of the festival. Musikfest runs through August 12th.For more information and a full lineup of all the happenings at this year's Musikfest, visit: