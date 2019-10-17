Community & Events

Mutter Museum opens 1918 flu pandemic exhibit

CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- The Mutter Museum in Center City is commemorating a dark time in the city of Philadelphia.

The museum launched a new exhibit Thursday, taking a closer look at the 1918 flu pandemic, that killed more than 17,000 neighbors in the city.

Historians and community health groups collaborated on the ambitious project.

The exhibit features hundreds of photographs and documents, and personal stories from residents who survived the pandemic.
