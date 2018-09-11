Nation remembers 9/11 victims on 17th anniversary

Tuesday, the nation pauses to remember the nearly 3,000 lives lost on 9/11.It has been 17 years since the deadliest terror attacks on American soil.From lower Manhattan to the Pentagon to Pennsylvania, a powerful moment of silence was felt across the nation.At ground zero, the bells tolled to mark the moment each of the twin towers was struck and fell.The names of each person killed that day read aloud as family members gathered to honor their loved ones, as they do each year.At the Pentagon, another 184 innocent victims were remembered.A flag was unfurled down the side of the building, the exact spot where the plane hit.And in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, President Donald Trump, and first lady Melania honored the 40 passengers and crew members of flight 93.The president praised their heroism and bravery as they sacrificed their own lives to take on the hijackers, their plane crashing in that field.A new monument was dedicated there on Sunday to honor the heroes aboard that flight.It was added to the 2,200-acre memorial in a field the president calls a "Monument to American Defiance."------