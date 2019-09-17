National Constitution Center celebrates Constitution Day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's a field trip through history for hundreds of Philadelphia students Tuesday.
The National Constitution Center on Arch Street played host to various schools as part of a big birthday celebration, marking the 232nd anniversary of the signing of the constitution.
Kids were treated to a fun-filled day with educational arts and crafts and visits to some of the many interactive exhibits at the center/
Some of the kids even signed their names to a giant constitution, alongside Washington, Franklin and Madison.
All the activities and admissions were free, to mark constitution day 2019.
