National Constitution Center celebrates Constitution Day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's a field trip through history for hundreds of Philadelphia students Tuesday.The National Constitution Center on Arch Street played host to various schools as part of a big birthday celebration, marking the 232nd anniversary of the signing of the constitution.Kids were treated to a fun-filled day with educational arts and crafts and visits to some of the many interactive exhibits at the center/Some of the kids even signed their names to a giant constitution, alongside Washington, Franklin and Madison.All the activities and admissions were free, to mark constitution day 2019.