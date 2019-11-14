National Dog Show preview at Lasalle University

EAST GERMANTOWN (WPVI) -- La Salle University students got a preview of this year's National Dog Show Thursday.
Some of the competitive dogs showcased their skills inside La Salle's School of Business in Philadelphia's East Germantown section.
The potentially prize-winning pups tackled an obstacle course and a frisbee catching demonstration.
The campus is no stranger to canine companions.
La Salle was one of the first universities to open a dog-friendly residence hall.
