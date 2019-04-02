Controlled burn in meadows at Valley Forge National Historical Park to begin Tuesday

The park's service said last year the park successfully completed prescribed fire treatments on 126 acres across four meadows to control exotic invasive plants.
This spring the park plans to burn 135 acres in two distinct meadows, located between and along PA Route 23 and Gulph Road.
The area for the burn is within the Grand Parade area, a high priority habitat area with a diverse mixture of native and non-native plant species that will be assessed following the burn.
According to officials operations could take up to one week to complete depending on field and weather conditions.
Vehicle traffic on PA Route 23 and Gulph Road may experience slight delays due to smoke, officials said.
Valley Forge National Historical Park contains over 1,500 acres of meadows that provide vital habitat for birds and mammals.
Officials said the fire will help control high priority invasive plants including Oriental bittersweet (Celastrus orbiculatus), Japanese honeysuckle (Lonicera japonica), Himalayan Blackberry (Rubus armeniacus) and Callery pear (Pyrus calleryana).
Where to safely watch the burn
The park service has designated several areas for public viewing: Varnum's Picnic Area and Artillery Park, Portions of Joseph Plumb Martin Trail (Field #1), Maurice Stephens House Parking Lot and Joseph Plumb Martin Trail Along PA Route 23 (Field #23)
Off limits during the burn
Some areas of the park will be closed during the burn: Von Steuben Statue and Maurice Stephen House Parking Areas, North Inner Line Drive, Grand Parade Trail from the North End of Baptist Trace to Maurice Stephens House, Baptist Trace Trail from Gulph Road to Route 23, "Underlook Trail" from Baptist Trace to the Grand Parade Trail, Chapel Parking Lot (NPS portion) and Chapel Trail
Copies of the prescribed fire plan, maps, a Frequently Asked Questions, and other public resources are available online.