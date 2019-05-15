National Police Week Wreath Laying

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- Neighbors in Mercer County gathered to honor fallen officers Wednesday as part of National Police Week.City leaders joined members of the community in Trenton for a wreath laying ceremony in front of the city's police memorial.The family of Trenton Patrol Officer Abnor Brown was recognized during the ceremony, on the 100th anniversary of his death in the line of duty.Organizers say the short service is intended to honor officers who have sacrificed their lives at the local, state, and federal levels.