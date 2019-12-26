Navy veteran leads growing effort to help Philadelphia homeless on Christmas

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Navy veteran, dressed as Santa Claus, spent his Christmas giving food and clothes to dozens of homeless people in Philadelphia.Luke Miller showed up outside the Franklin Institute on Wednesday morning to a long line of people waiting for him.He arrived with vans and pickup trucks filled with donated items for those in need during his 5th annual giveaway."I was driving through the city and I saw a bunch of homeless people and I was like, 'Why am I eating like a king when all these dudes are out here in the street,'" Miller said.That revelation is how it all started for Miller with the help of his friends and mother, Pat Miller."I can't thank them enough. It's amazing," Luke Miller said.The group went to Kensington to continue giving out more donated items.One man, who did not want to be identified, walked away with a turkey sandwich, fruit and clothes."It's really nice and I really appreciate it. I've been in my apartment 10 years now and I still remember every day what it's like to be out here," he said.People who were just passing by were also inspired to help. One woman took off a coat and donated it."I just like to give back because some people don't have anything, so you just got to give them something, something to live for," Miller said.