community

Postponed National Night Out taking place in neighborhoods across Philly area

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Neighborhoods across the tri-state are preparing for the annual National Night Out.

The event was started to improve the relationship between police and communities.

It is usually held in August but was moved this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Lower Merion Police Department will host a food drive at the parking lot of the department's headquarters from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in place of the traditional National Night Out Festival.

"Since we are unable to bring you the usual exciting events that come with National Night Out we are doing this 'DRIVE THRU' event," Lower Merion police said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslower merion townshipcommunitypolice
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
1 officer per shift in Delco borough has chief, residents worried
Car dealers team up to donate 53,000 coats to kids in need
Homeowner being fined $50 a day for hanging American flag
Watch Now - Your Vote Counts - A Town Hall
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 officer per shift in Delco borough has chief, residents worried
19-year-old getting takeout shot and killed; 364th Philly homicide
Woman claims she was raped inside behavioral health center
City reaches deal with Ridge Avenue encampment; Parkway camp remains
ATV collides with Pa. state trooper's SUV
34-year-old critically injured in Parkside shooting
Man shot 7 times in Hunting Park
Show More
Trump back at White House; doctors say he's not 'out of the woods'
Hurricane Delta becomes Category 2 storm
Train catches fire, NJ Transit River Line service suspended
AccuWeather: Warm Today, Breezy and Warmer on Wednesday
'DWTS' Week 4 ends with confusion, then heartbreak for 1 couple
More TOP STORIES News