Neighbors offer mixed feedback on Made in America setup

For the majority of people we spoke with in the neighborhood, they are happy to see the festival return for another year.
"It's fun. It's a good time. Everyone gets together, hangs out and listens to good music," said one neighbor.
This year, two nights of shows will feature a variety of artists, 60 in total, with Travis Scott and Cardi B. as headliners.
The first of many road closures surrounding the event began Sunday morning.
For neighbor Claudia Siegel of Fairmount, it's another reminder of what she says are some of the negative impacts.
"It has really messed up our neighborhood," she said. "It short circuits traffic, it creates crowds and a lot of clean up."
Siegel said she likes the concert, she just thinks South Philadelphia would be a better fit.
"There is room there," she said. "People can tailgate."
But for neighbor John Makem, as long as the crowds stay under control, he's happy it's here on the parkway.
"If it's rowdy and I'm afraid to leave my home then we'll talk," he said.