New 60-foot mural unveiled in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A breathtaking piece of art was dedicated on Sunday in Center City.

CSL Behring and Mural Arts Philadelphia unveiled their mural entitled 'Promise of Biotechnology.'

The newest addition to the city's renowned outdoor art gallery sits along Samson Street.

CSL Behring is the fifth largest biotech company in the world. It's the lead sponsor of the 127-foot-wide, 60-foot-tall mural.
