Community & Events

New and improved port of Philadelphia

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's growing maritime industry was front and center Tuesday at the packer marine terminal.

Officials with the coast guard, along with workers at the Port of Philadelphia, and members of the media toured the terminal, in south Philadelphia.

The port of Philadelphia just underwent 300 million expansion project, doubling its capacity to send and receive cargo shipments.

That has posed new challenges and risks for the Coast Guard.

The good news is the city's maritime industry continues to grow, providing thousands of local jobs, and play a key role in the U.S. economy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssouth philadelphiaphiladelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Potentially Severe Weather Today, This Evening
Philadelphia Orchestra rescinds invitation to Placido Domingo
Higher than average tornado numbers in Pa., NJ and Del.
Charlie Manuel named new Phillies hitting coach
Teen assaulted, father shot during home invasion in Mt. Laurel
14 dogs rescued from Lancaster County home
Iconic tower removed from Tower Theater
Show More
$1M lottery ticket sold at Delco Wawa
Zach Ertz, Julie Ertz say thanks to inspiring family of 6
Delaware dog boarding company apologizes after animal dies
'Chrisley Knows Best' stars charged with federal tax evasion
Fortnite world champ 'swatted' at Montgomery County home
More TOP STORIES News