New and improved port of Philadelphia

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's growing maritime industry was front and center Tuesday at the packer marine terminal.Officials with the coast guard, along with workers at the Port of Philadelphia, and members of the media toured the terminal, in south Philadelphia.The port of Philadelphia just underwent 300 million expansion project, doubling its capacity to send and receive cargo shipments.That has posed new challenges and risks for the Coast Guard.The good news is the city's maritime industry continues to grow, providing thousands of local jobs, and play a key role in the U.S. economy.