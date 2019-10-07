Community & Events

New art installation "Circle Up" in Center City

CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- A new art installation at Philadelphia's East Market in Center City encourages passersby to look up.

The hula net art display called, "Circle Up," covers more than 2,200 feet above the East Market.

It's made up of more than 360 hula hoops.

The artists from Lucky Dog Studio who created the piece say it is a nod to the shops, restaurants, work spaces and residences that are linked together in the area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventscenter city philadelphiaphiladelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brothers, cousin killed in canal crash were headed to football game
Murder charges dropped as Rittenhouse Square stabbing trial begins
Yorkie found abandoned in North Philly trash can has died
Suspect in theft of computers, fax machine from school caught on video
Siblings who died were receiving welfare protection
Philly school community to express asbestos concerns
AccuWeather: Warm and Humid Today, Cooler on Tuesday
Show More
Mother of Rittenhouse Square stabbing victim issues statement
Groom sexually assaulted wife's bridesmaid, police say
1 dead, 1 critical after shooting near Shippensburg University
Tractor trailer crash causes delays on I-95
1 dead following bizarre home invasion in N. Philly
More TOP STORIES News