New art installation "Circle Up" in Center City

CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- A new art installation at Philadelphia's East Market in Center City encourages passersby to look up.The hula net art display called, "Circle Up," covers more than 2,200 feet above the East Market.It's made up of more than 360 hula hoops.The artists from Lucky Dog Studio who created the piece say it is a nod to the shops, restaurants, work spaces and residences that are linked together in the area.