New Castle County Police host women recruitment session

NEW CASTLE CO., Del. (WPVI) --Women interested in joining the New Castle County Police Department got a chance to learn more about the job on Saturday.
The department hosted a "Women in Policing Informative Session" in New Castle this afternoon.
Women from across the department on various levels of policing were there to explain why they got into law enforcement and what challenges new recruits may face.
Police officials say its part of their commitment to have more women involved in law enforcement.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps