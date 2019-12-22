community

New Jersey yacht club gives special gift to family of boy fighting cancer

BELLMAWR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Stefano family of Bellmawr, New Jersey, received a special gift on Saturday from members of the Riverwinds Yacht Club.

The group, who as part of the Delaware River Yachtsmen's League, presented the Stefano's with a check and gifts for five-year-old Jake and his three-year-old sister Lyla.

"Each year we pick a family we can help at Christmas try to get money together or buy gifts. We find out what's going on with the family what they need most," said the yacht club's commodore.

Jake was diagnosed with metastatic neuroblastoma in June, and since then, has undergone two surgeries, chemotherapy and never-ending blood work.

The family has received an outpouring of support form the community and are grateful for the help.

Jake's father, Daniel Stefano, told Action News that battling his son's cancer has become a full-time job for the family.

"There are people from everywhere that want to help and give our kids a nice Christmas, or buy groceries, or babysit and it has been the hardest thing we've ever had to do. At the same time, one of the most amazing things that has ever happened," Stefano said.

"Sometimes, it's hard to get in the Christmas spirit. We decorate the house, but we don't know if we're going to be in the hospital one day to the next so, everybody keeps coming together to bring us joy and do what they can for us. It just reminds you how special life can be so it's an extra special Christmas for us this year in a lot of ways," said Jake's mother, Laura Stefano.
