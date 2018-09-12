COMMUNITY & EVENTS

New job training facility opens in Camden

New job training facility opens in Camden.Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on September 12, 2018.

Hopeworks 'N Camden celebrated is celebrating the opening of its brand new space at the corner of 8th and market streets.

Hopeworks is a nonprofit youth training and development organization that trains young people in technology and creates new opportunities for them.

They say over the past few years, their trainees have gone on to get jobs, attend college, and earn GEDs.

The new space features and an additional 6,000 square feet, thanks to donations, and will allow Hopeworks to double the number of youth served.

Kate Daugherty, Community Impact Director of Hopeworks N' Camden said, "The real impact is for our young people. They're in a professional space when they go on amazing jobs, they feel like they belong."

Alex, an intern said, "They help me get back into school, going to college and now I am at Camden County College and a Townsend scholar."

Frank Moran, the Mayor of Camden, was also on hand to celebrate the new space as they did a ceremonial powering up of the technology.

Since its founding in 2000, nearly 3,000 young people have become Hopeworks trainees, who have gone on to work for businesses within the community.
