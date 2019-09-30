Community & Events

New learning lab unveiled at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic School

WARMINSTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- A new learning lab is about to get a lot of use from students in Warminster, Bucks County.

The new Science, technology, engineering, arts, and math center at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic School.

Bishop Michael Fitzgerald blessed the new classroom Monday morning, also taking a moment to stress how important it is for students to be kind to each other.
