New marriage selfie mural installed at City Hall in time for Valentine's Day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Every Valentine's Day, couples file into Philadelphia City Hall to say "I do."
This year, they can't keep that wedding tradition because of COVID-19 restrictions, but they're starting a brand new one: a mural designed just for lovebirds as they mark their special moment.
The new "marriage selfie mural" will be installed this week at the Wedding License Bureau at City Hall.
Hundreds of thousands of happy photos have been taken there over the years, but the background needed a little love.
"It was just a blank wall and people would get their selfies and wedding photos during the moment they become officially married," said Mural Arts staff artist Nathaniel Lee. "It's something that should end up in your photo album, so now we're just giving them a background that's worthy."
Lee's installation features favorite Philly photo spots for newlyweds, from the median on Broad Street where you get the best view of City Hall and the William Penn statue, to the famous LOVE sculpture.
"We want to let the world know that 'Hey, you're in historic Philadelphia, and you just got married to the love of your life,'" said Tracey L. Gordon, the register of wills. "It's just so beautiful that within two or three weeks, this came to fruition right before Valentine's Day. It's so fitting."
Lee starts his installation on Monday and it will be ready for those Valentine's couples making appointments to tie the knot.
They will get the first selfies with the new mural in room 415.
