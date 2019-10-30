New mural unveiled at the Girl Scout Training Center in Cherry Hill, New Jersey

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Something that's making us Philly proud."Courage, confidence and character", the mission of the Girl Scouts has come to life in a colorful and creative way in Camden County.A new mural was unveiled at the Girl Scout Training Center in Cherry Hill.The Girl Scouts of Central and Southern New Jersey unveiled their new inspirational mural Tuesday.They depict scouts showing leadership skills around the state, as healthy, strong and confident young women."It really depicts the innovation, transformation and energy within the girl scout movement, all that we are doing to launch new initiatives that girls are participating in and the growth of Girl Scouting across the state."The mural was created in collaboration with Amerigroup, a Medicaid provider in the state.They also updated the scout training room, where members can prepare for a new program year, and new badges.