Community & Events

New Philabundance headquarters groundbreaking

EMBED <>More Videos

The vacant lot on the 2200 block of North Tenth Street will allow Philabundance to more than double its impact as reported during Action News at 5 on May 6, 2019.

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 2020 is going to be a very exciting year for Philabundance.

Monday the non-profit broke ground on its brand new headquarters in North Philadelphia.

This vacant lot on the 2200 block of North Tenth Street will house the new facility that will allow Philabundance to more than double its impact.

The program currently provides 250,000 meals a year for people in need along with culinary training.

The headquarters will open its doors next year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnorth philadelphiaphiladelphia proudphilly proud
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officials: Man found dead outside Burlington County home
Upper Darby athletic trainer dies during Broad Street Run
Police: No charges for mother of child abandoned in Kensington
Investigators seek person who painted swastikas along park trail
Several cars, box truck involved in crash on I-95
Congrats! Meghan Markle, Prince Harry welcome baby boy
Show More
Police: Victim beaten, robbed by 4 suspects in South Philly
Germany proposes $2,790 fine for kids without measles vaccination
Melanoma Monday aims for awareness on rising rates of skin cancer
Pennsauken Twp. school gives Army specialist, family emotional send-off
Parents lose custody of son after discontinuing chemo
More TOP STORIES News