New Year's Eve celebrations around the Delaware Valley

Holiday celebrations take a lot of work and many people spent the day getting ready.Others are celebrating Monday night with family and friends.One family in Penn Wynne have already started their festivities. And Action News was invited. There was lots of food, laughter, and fun.And what's a New Year's Eve party without balloons? At the Party Place in Ardmore, business was booming when it comes to balloon bouquets. Turns out, this is their busiest day of the year.Kathleen Bradford of Party Place said, "We have people ordering anywhere from a couple dozen, up to 16 dozen balloons for their parties."Paul Gaspari of Wynnewood was making the rounds for a party at home with his kids."It's New Year's. It's happening. 2019 is coming. They're very excited. They're planning on staying up until midnight, but we'll see how that works. I am guessing 10 o'clock."Nearby at the Beer Shoppe, business was brisk for the brewing business when the clock strikes midnight, it's time for a toast."New Year's Eve is typically pretty busy for us. The liquor store is pretty busy as well so we get a lot of traffic coming from both areas," said Erica Vitale of Beer Shoppe.Ramsey Asaly of Charlottesville, Virginia said, "I mean these days there's so many types and varieties of beer. Beer-drinking becomes like wine drinking. It's a sport. You go out. You learn new beers. It's fun."And don't forget the food. Here at the reading terminal market, people were picking up all their favorites, so tummies will be full as we roll into a new year.Reggie Brasby of West oak Lane said, "Just wanted to get here and get my stuff for New Year's, collard greens, some black-eyed peas, some chicken wings. Get here early before the crowd comes in and then get right to the office."Robert Passio-Giunta's from Prime Shop said, "It's been crazy. I mean. That's what makes it fun. Helping people decide what they're going to eat for their meal."It all takes a lot of work, but it's worth it in the end for a celebration with friends and family.------