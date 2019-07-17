Newest Mural Project Unveiled

MANTUA (WPVI) -- There was a lot of excitement Wednesday in the Mantua neighborhood when a new artwork project was revealed and Eagles star Malcolm Jenkins had a part in itA new mural is going up at the playground at 33rd & Wallace.The Mural Arts Program is working with kids who are in the Young Dragons Summer STEAM camp at Drexel.That camp is a part of the Malcolm Jenkins Foundation.It exposes kids to science technology engineering, art and math.Jenkins says its important for residents to feel a sense of ownership where they live.The hope is the new art will empower those who live and work in the area and empower those who see it.